Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $611.70 million and $73.22 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00045110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00251704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,624,266% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00044827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00086968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OCEANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.