$588.91 Million in Sales Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will announce sales of $588.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $530.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $620.60 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $537.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLI stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.38. 6,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,070. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.