Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Ooma reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

OOMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.36. 333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,930. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.46 million, a P/E ratio of -182.09 and a beta of 0.50. Ooma has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 1.1% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 154,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

