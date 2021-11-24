CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Issues Earnings Results

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNFinance had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

CNFinance stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,508. The company has a market capitalization of $306.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 650.91, a quick ratio of 650.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. CNFinance has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

