Brokerages Anticipate GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.49. GoDaddy also reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

GDDY traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $67.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,485. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $66.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

