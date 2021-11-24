1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock Price Up 8.1% After Insider Buying Activity

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) shot up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.25. 3,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 291,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Specifically, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $300,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DIBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 280,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 122,646 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth $3,595,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,201,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 441,026 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

