Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.71 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will report sales of $34.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.20 million. Aspen Aerogels posted sales of $23.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $125.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $128.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $152.18 million, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $160.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,940 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,692. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 280,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASPN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,041. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

