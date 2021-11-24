Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 757,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,460 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of Carrier Global worth $39,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CARR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,272. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.