Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 45.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,178 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. 137,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,370,000. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.