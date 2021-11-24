Analysts Expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will report $36.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.98 billion and the lowest is $35.47 billion. Anthem reported sales of $31.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $137.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.39 billion to $138.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $152.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.73 billion to $157.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.47.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $423.43. 12,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,375. Anthem has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Anthem by 11.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 3.9% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Anthem by 6.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

