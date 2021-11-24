Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce sales of $302.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.74 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $299.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,239. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $135,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $37,583.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $541,123. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $21,192,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,299 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,204 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 849,131 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 822,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

