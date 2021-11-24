Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

ZYNE traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. 23,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 61,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 773,343 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 36,573 shares during the period. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.