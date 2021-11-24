CWV Chain (CWV) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.82 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $14.82 million and $6,685.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00068014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00071284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,215.38 or 0.07406974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00086287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,565.23 or 0.99392568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CWVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.