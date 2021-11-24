Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 181.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 10.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $205.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.03 and a 200-day moving average of $212.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.28 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

