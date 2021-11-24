boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.28

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.28 and last traded at $50.28, with a volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHOOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

