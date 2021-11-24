Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 52,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 38,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 84,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

