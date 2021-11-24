Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will report sales of $10.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.90 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted sales of $20.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $82.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $100.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $106.04 million, with estimates ranging from $50.83 million to $156.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $128,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,209,216.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,734,640. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMAB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.57. 3,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,217. The company has a market cap of $766.83 million, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.08. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

