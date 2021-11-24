Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.91

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 9992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

