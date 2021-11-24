SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.32

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.32 and last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 3650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEGXF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEGRO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

Get SEGRO alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.