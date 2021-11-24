River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $328.00

Shares of River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 328 ($4.29) and last traded at GBX 318.05 ($4.16), with a volume of 211775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($4.05).

The firm has a market cap of £271.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 253.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 228.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 3.32 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. River and Mercantile Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.91%.

In related news, insider James Barham sold 49,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total value of £134,973.93 ($176,344.30).

About River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

