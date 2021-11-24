Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Sets New 12-Month High at $114.73

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.73 and last traded at $114.58, with a volume of 640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWI. Bank of America began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 722,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.