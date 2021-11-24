MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Stock Price Up 7.6%

MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) shares rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 90,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

About MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT)

