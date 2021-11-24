Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,645,000 after buying an additional 922,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

