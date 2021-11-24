Welch & Forbes LLC Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $192.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.27 and a 200-day moving average of $190.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $156.69 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

