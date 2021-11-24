Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Jacobs & Co. CA’s 4th Largest Position

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,666,594. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.81 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $391.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.20 and its 200 day moving average is $229.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

