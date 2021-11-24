Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 1,898 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.3% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $24.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,891.49. 9,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,849.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,666.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

