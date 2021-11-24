BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Up 35.9% Over Last 7 Days

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 24th. One BitMax Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00045279 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00252243 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,630,929% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00045058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00086188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

