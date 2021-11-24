Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.15

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 3895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a report on Friday, September 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $934.04 million, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 68.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Genetron by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 94,209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Genetron by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genetron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Genetron by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,851,000 after buying an additional 133,689 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Genetron by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 723,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,564,000 after buying an additional 91,050 shares during the period. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

