HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.60. HollyFrontier posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 197.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,002,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after buying an additional 113,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after buying an additional 472,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,599.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after buying an additional 417,464 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 18,116 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HFC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,767. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

