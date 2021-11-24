Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.05

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.05 and last traded at $98.01, with a volume of 28980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.16.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 26.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,540,000 after buying an additional 163,386 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 43.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 60.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,545 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth about $2,453,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,296 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

