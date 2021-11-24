Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.34

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 6744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

