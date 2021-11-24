Financial Management Network Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,703,000 after buying an additional 206,511 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,411,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $120,666,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,599,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.74. 3,773,367 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.37. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

