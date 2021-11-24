Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 186,943 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.2% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $42,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPM traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.87. The stock had a trading volume of 110,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,035,698. The company has a market capitalization of $499.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $117.77 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

