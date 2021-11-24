West Financial Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

West Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

