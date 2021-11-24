Brokerages Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLX shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,296. The firm has a market cap of $519.06 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.