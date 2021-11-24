Bay Rivers Group Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bay Rivers Group lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.4% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $545.26 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $545.82. The company has a market cap of $240.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

