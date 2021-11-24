FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,000. Netflix makes up about 1.6% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Netflix by 316.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Netflix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $147,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Netflix by 7.6% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $654.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $289.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.89 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $638.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.