Zacks: Analysts Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HASI. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 116.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 129.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HASI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $60.88. 3,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,541. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $72.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

