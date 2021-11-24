1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Up 8.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) shot up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.25. 3,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 291,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Specifically, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $300,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIBS. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1stdibs.Com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

