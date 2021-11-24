Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $989,563,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $588,283,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

PG stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.72. 85,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,668,993. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.46 and a 200-day moving average of $140.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $149.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $49,033,160. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

