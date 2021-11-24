Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.51. Herbalife Nutrition posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

HLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HLF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.50. 9,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,808. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

