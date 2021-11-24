Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,116,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 146,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

HR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.17 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 636.88%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

