Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,116,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 146,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

HR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.17 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

