Flutter Entertainment (FLTR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Flutter Entertainment (LON: FLTR):

11/19/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £170.90 ($223.28) to £171.90 ($224.59). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a £170 ($222.11) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £180 ($235.17) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/18/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £193 ($252.16) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/15/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £175 ($228.64) price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a £150 ($195.98) price target on the stock, down previously from £158 ($206.43).

11/4/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £170.90 ($223.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/3/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £179.87 ($235.00) to £171.35 ($223.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £175 ($228.64) price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £193 ($252.16) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/2/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £175 ($228.64) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/2/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £190 ($248.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/19/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/29/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £190 ($248.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of LON:FLTR traded down GBX 266.70 ($3.48) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting £107.73 ($140.75). 504,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,475. The stock has a market cap of £18.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -258.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. Flutter Entertainment plc has a twelve month low of £105.73 ($138.14) and a twelve month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a 50 day moving average price of £138.33 and a 200-day moving average price of £135.54.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

