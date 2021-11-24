Zealium (NZL) Reaches One Day Volume of $19.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 24th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $28,726.72 and $19.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zealium has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00012058 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.12 or 0.00831884 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

