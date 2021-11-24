Pallapay (PALLA) Reaches Market Cap of $16.80 Million

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $16.80 million and $702,893.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00068338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00071094 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,186.95 or 0.07393075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00086441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,443.53 or 0.99664675 BTC.

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 355,603,055 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars.

