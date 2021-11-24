NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.22. 9,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 342,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.
Several brokerages have commented on NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24.
In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $56,933.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
About NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)
NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.
