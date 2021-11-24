NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.22. 9,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 342,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

Several brokerages have commented on NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $56,933.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

