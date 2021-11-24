MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading Up 7.5%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s stock price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 43,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,146,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $88,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $35,328,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $28,260,000. Linden Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MoneyLion by 47.5% during the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 3,413,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,964,000 after buying an additional 1,099,112 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $11,529,000.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

