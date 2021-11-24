ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) vs. Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) Financial Survey

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sundance Energy and ARC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A ARC Resources 0 0 9 0 3.00

ARC Resources has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 81.01%. Given ARC Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A ARC Resources 5.96% 3.80% 1.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sundance Energy and ARC Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million ($53.89) -0.01 ARC Resources $847.67 million 8.01 -$408.48 million $0.57 16.72

Sundance Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARC Resources. Sundance Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARC Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Sundance Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

