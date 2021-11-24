Brokerages Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.14). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,486. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $354.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $103,248.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,869 shares of company stock worth $274,945. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

