Jacobs & Co. CA Has $7.15 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Truist lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $159,407.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,321 shares of company stock worth $6,165,207 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.26. 34,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,210,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.33. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.